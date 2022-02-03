Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of PTRA opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,348,000 after purchasing an additional 429,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Proterra by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Proterra by 1,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,839 shares during the period. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

