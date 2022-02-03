PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1603 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of PEXNY opened at $7.16 on Thursday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

