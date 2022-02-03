Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 460,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 134,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,439. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $8.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

