Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

