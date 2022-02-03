Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
