Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issued By Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

SBCF has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

