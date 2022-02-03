Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

WAL opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

