Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Provident Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after buying an additional 181,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 178,529 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 170,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $263,730,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

