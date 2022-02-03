Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Raised by Analyst

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBTX in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CBTX opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. CBTX has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $701.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CBTX by 218.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CBTX by 82.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in CBTX during the second quarter valued at about $1,627,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBTX by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CBTX by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

