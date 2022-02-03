Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reduced by Analyst

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Community Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $36.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 63.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

