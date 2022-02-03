Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Methanex stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

