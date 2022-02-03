Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Lowered by Wedbush

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,755,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,539 shares of company stock worth $8,035,453. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

