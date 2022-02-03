Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

SYF opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after purchasing an additional 554,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after purchasing an additional 536,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

