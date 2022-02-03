Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $393.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

