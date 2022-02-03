Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $162.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

