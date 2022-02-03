Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

TROW opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.46. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.