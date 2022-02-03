Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Decreased by Analyst

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

KBL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.60.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$35.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.57. The stock has a market cap of C$380.21 million and a PE ratio of 40.51. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$32.02 and a 1-year high of C$47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.85 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

