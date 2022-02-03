Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Lifted by Needham & Company LLC

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC analyst M. Matson now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.89. Needham & Company LLC has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $308.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

