Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LDI. Citigroup lowered loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

LDI opened at $4.02 on Thursday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 90,852 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $5,182,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

