Qorvo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,527 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 506% compared to the average volume of 1,737 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 757.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day moving average is $166.25. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

