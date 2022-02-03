QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek Sells 68 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total transaction of $12,280.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,977,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,185,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.62.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.