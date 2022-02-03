QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $225.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

