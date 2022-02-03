Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $182.39 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $137.85 or 0.00370739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $182.39 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006712 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.01217736 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003012 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

