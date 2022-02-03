Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $33,817.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,979.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.08 or 0.07193331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00297044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.00754284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00075388 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00395427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00241098 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,877,701 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

