Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.65-9.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.83. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.33.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

