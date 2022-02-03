Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 12,731 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.66.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $313.46 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

