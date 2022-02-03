QuickSwap (QUICK) Reaches Market Cap of $63.62 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $194.50 or 0.00530504 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $63.62 million and $8.54 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.99 or 0.07083249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,600.04 or 0.99825935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054789 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

