R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,689 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.76. 15,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,192. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.