Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,425 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Radiant Logistics worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 10.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 8.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 214,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $286.12 million for the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

