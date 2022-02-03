Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $372.96 million and $22.80 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.98 or 0.07156798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,915.26 or 1.00150405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 190,905,581,788 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.