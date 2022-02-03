Rally Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Rally has a total market cap of $528.99 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.61 or 0.07094615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.41 or 0.99739797 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,413,397,596 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.