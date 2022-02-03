Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers banking products and services which consist of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and certificate of deposit. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, Compass Point lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.39). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

