Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading Down 8.5%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91. 20,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 588,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -305.34 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 9.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

