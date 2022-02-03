Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CVE:MAU opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. Analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

