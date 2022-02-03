Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of VFF opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $452.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

