Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.18.

MX opened at C$58.55 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

