Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

DCFC opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

