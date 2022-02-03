Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS: BKGFY) recently:

1/31/2022 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

1/24/2022 – The Berkeley Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2022 – The Berkeley Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,750 ($63.86) to GBX 4,550 ($61.17). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2021 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

BKGFY stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

