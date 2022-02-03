Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of RRR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.77. 1,106,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,632. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

