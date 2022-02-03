Redrow’s (RDW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 980 ($13.18) price target on the stock.

RDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 801 ($10.77) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.10) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.70) to GBX 890 ($11.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 814.73 ($10.95).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 634.80 ($8.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 539 ($7.25) and a one year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.00). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 664.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 662.20.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,469.64).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

