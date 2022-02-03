Refinable Trading Up 3.6% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $605,766.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.25 or 0.07115784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,753.72 or 0.99773608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

