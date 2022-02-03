Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RRX stock traded down $4.45 on Thursday, hitting $160.94. 1,432,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

