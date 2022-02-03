Regency Centers (REG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

