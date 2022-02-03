Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.56.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,485. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.