Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,299 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Vipshop by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vipshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

