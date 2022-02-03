Renaissance Group LLC Buys 78 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 144,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,373,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,040,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,785,000 after purchasing an additional 860,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

