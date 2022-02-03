Renaissance Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,437,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 46,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,344 shares of company stock worth $8,903,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $153.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

