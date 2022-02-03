Renaissance Group LLC Sells 477 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,141,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,545,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

