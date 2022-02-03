Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,133,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $97,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.