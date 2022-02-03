Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $93,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,182,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after buying an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

NYSE:KOF opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

KOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.