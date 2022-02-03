Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $78.34 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $78,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total value of $2,569,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $178.11 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.58 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

